Inmates in Pulaski County aid in tornado cleanup efforts

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following a deadly tornado that struck several counties in Kentucky on May 16, the cleanup process has been constant and inmates from the Pulaski County Detention Center are helping in the efforts.

The center reported that its inmate work crew has hauled around 300 loads of debris since they began helping on May 17.

A post from the center thanked High Street Baptist Church and New Beginnings Worship Center for donating food to the inmates as they worked to cleanup the community.