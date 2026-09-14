Inside Matchang Matcha, Lexington's first Filipino-style matcha cafe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — May Ten took a risk to open Matchang Matcha, Lexington's first Filipino-inspired matcha café. She left a career in education to open the shop in the Warehouse District earlier this summer.

She says it's paid off.

Ten, originally from Manila, the capital of the Philippines, has lived in Lexington for four years. At her new café, each drink is hand-crafted using matcha imported from Japan, with Filipino-inspired twists that set the menu apart from traditional matcha.

LEX NEWS Matchang Matcha, Lexington's first Filipino-inspired matcha café.

The menu draws on Filipino dessert flavors Ten says cannot be found elsewhere.

"We're more focused on the Filipino desserts where you can get that here like the ube matcha here, the boco pandan," she explained.

Ten says the decision to leave her job as a preschool teacher and open the café was a leap of faith.

"I actually took a risk," she said. "I love when I create a drink and give it to the customer. I see that smile on their face."

Ten has stayed busy throughout the summer and is already considering expanding to other Kentucky cities. She says the Filipino community in Central Kentucky has been a strong source of support, drawn in by the familiar flavors.

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"There's been a lot of support here from Lexington, Kentucky. Most of them are Filipino community, and they miss them," Ten said.

While matcha has grown in popularity, especially among Gen Z, Ten says the drinks are for everyone. And for Ten, the flavors carry a deeper meaning: the taste of home.

Matchang Matcha is located at 833 National Avenue inside Wildfire Yoga Studio. The café is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May Ten took a risk to open Matchang Matcha, Lexington's first Filipino-inspired matcha café. She left a career in education to open the shop in the Warehouse District earlier this summer.

Evelyn Schultz is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Evelyn at evelyn.schultz@wlex.tv

