Internet sensation from Kentucky 'Baddie Winkle' dies at 97

(LEX 18) — Helen Van Winkle, the internet sensation known as "Baddie Winkle," has died at the age of 97, multiple news outlets reported.

The great-grandmother from Hazard, Kentucky went viral for her unique and flamboyant style.

“Yesterday, an era ended and a star ascended,” announced the internet personality’s Instagram account. “My great grandmother Helen Ruth Elam Vanwinkle danced her way to heaven. She was joy, rebellion, and tenderness wrapped in one. The crown is eternal, & her love on many realms will live forever. This isn’t a goodbye, this is a See ya later my superstar. 💔”

Van Winkle had over 3 million followers on Instagram and often showed off her incredible looks on the platform. Further, Van Winkle made an appearance on MTV's "Ridiculousness" and made TIME magazines list of "30 Most Influential People on the Internet" in March 2016.

In addition, Van Winkle appeared in several music videos including Fergie's "Life Goes On" in 2016.

Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP