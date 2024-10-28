Investigation continues after dog was thrown from moving vehicle near Newtown Pike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Animal Rescue Group Paws 4 the Cause rescued a dog that was thrown from a moving vehicle. The post online is filled with community outrage as the search for the person responsible continues.

The incident happened at 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

"I said not again, not again," Anita Spreitzer, Vice President and General Manager, said. Spreitzer noted that someone leaving the Paws 4 the Cause building after adopting a dog rushed back in with a message.

"Someone just passed by on a bicycle and said somebody threw a dog from a car and the dog was wedged under our car," Spreitzer said.

Spreitzer was mainly concerned that if the dog got out from underneath the car, it may head across the busy road, Newtown Pike.

The Paws 4 the Cause team was able to calm down the 55-pound three-year-old Border Collie mix named Diva, who's now with Lexington Animal Care and Control, but Spreitzer is left asking this question.

"What in the world made somebody do something like this? You just can't get it."

New information came into Paws 4 the Cause this morning.

"The lady that adopted her from a Glasgow, Kentucky humane society, lives in Frankfort. The lady rehomed the dog to someone in Lexington," Spreitzer added.

Spreitzer, who's worked in animal rescue for 45 years, calls this the worst crisis she's ever seen as far as abandoned dogs, especially in the past eight months. She says anyone with information on Sunday's incident can call 859-962-8256.

