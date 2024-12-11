Investigation ensues after reported Jessamine Co. deputy-involved incident

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jessamine County Jailer Jon Sallee reported on Wednesday that a criminal investigation is being conducted after he was made aware of an incident and a video that involved a county deputy.

The incident, Sallee said on social media, occurred at a Valero in Nicholasville on Tuesday night. Sallee said that an internal investigated was immediately started and "appropriate disciplinary action has been taken as a result of the investigation."

Sallee noted that local law enforcement was contacted and authorities are cooperating with their criminal investigation regarding the incident, according to the post.

No further details have been released at this time.