Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in a Lee County home

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Lee County home on Monday.

According to Kentucky State Police, authorities in Lee County were performing a welfare check on a home in Sally Davis Road where 48-year-old Bearl Ashcraft Jr. and his girlfriend, 28-year-old Hayley Davidson, were found dead.

An investigation revealed that Ashcraft fatally shot Davidson before shooting himself.

Both individuals were pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact KSP Richmond Post at (859)-623-4710.