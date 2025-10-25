Investigation underway after human remains discovered near Lexington park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after what police to be human remains were discovered near a Lexington park on Saturday.

According to Lexington Police, authorities responded to the 3100 block of Leestown Road near Masterson Station Park around 1 p.m. after a citizen reportedly discovered what they believed to be human remains.

When they arrived, authorities confirmed that they believe the remains to be human. The Fayette County coroner said on scene that he believes the skeletal remains to be female and the cause of death to be natural.

The identity of the individual remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.