Death investigation underway in Laurel County after man found with gunshot wounds

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A "death investigation" is underway after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Laurel County on Tuesday, officials report.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Tuesday on the 500 block of Parker Road just before 1 p.m. Another individual is confirmed to have been involved, police said.

The other individual is not in custody, but police report that there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.