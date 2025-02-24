IRS announces tax relief for Kentucky residents impacted by severe weather

WASHINGTON (LEX 18) — The Internal Revenue Service announced that Kentuckians impacted by severe weather that began on or after Feb. 14 are granted tax relief and will have until Nov. 3, 2025 to file their taxes.

According to the IRS, individuals and households that reside or have a business in Kentucky qualify for tax relief following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Notably, specific deadlines that fall on or after Feb. 14, and before Nov. 3 will be granted additional time to file.

The Nov. 3 deadline, according to the IRS, applies to individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2025. The deadline also applies to 2024 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts for eligible taxpayers.

"Penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after Feb. 14, 2025, and before March 3, 2025, will be abated as long as the tax deposits are made by March 3, 2025," a release from the IRS read.

The IRS released the following list of deadlines the extensions also apply to:



Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on April 30, July 31, and Sept. 30, 2025.

Calendar-year partnership and S corporation returns normally due on March 17, 2025.

Calendar-year corporation and fiduciary returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2025.

Calendar-year tax-exempt organization returns normally due on May 15, 2025.

The IRS advised affected taxpayers to contact the number on their notice if they receive a late filing or late payment penalty notice that has an original filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period.

Find additional information on disaster relief from the IRS here.