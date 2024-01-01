Irvine Police investigating break-in, assault

(LEX 18) — Irvine Police are investigating after a man says someone broke into his mother's house and beat her.

Jason Riddell said someone broke through his mother, Melissa Riddell's back door early Saturday morning.

"They had poured rubbing alcohol in her face and tried to blind her and then she said that they took a tire iron and started hitting her in the head with the tire iron and put her on the ground and was kicking her," Riddell said.

He said the person, who he believes he knows, found Riddell's safe and was able to get guns and valuables out of it.

"After she loaded up the car, she decides to load my mother up into the passenger seat of the car and drive herself three hours away to Whitesburg," he said.

That's where, he said, the person picked someone else up and they sold the items taken from Riddell's home. At some point, he said, Riddell was able to get control of the vehicle and get away, driving back to his house.

"It had to have been adrenaline and the shock that she was in that allowed her to drive the three hours back," he said.

He said his mother had a concussion and might need spinal surgery.

"Honestly, I don't know at this point how long the recovery or anything's going to be, but it's looking like it's going to be a pretty long recovery," he said.

Irvine Police are investigating, but did not release any details about their investigation.