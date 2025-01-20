Is the 'bourbon boom' really ending? Distillers, industry experts discuss what the future might hold

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After cutbacks at a large distillery, concerns over tariffs, and reports of declining consumption, the bourbon industry has been thrust into the spotlight.

Growth of the industry

In the last two decades, the Kentucky bourbon industry has grown from eight distilleries to over 100, many expanding into the global market.

Craft distilleries have become increasingly popular and have become a tourist attraction for visitors to the Commonwealth.

Barrel House Distillery, located in Lexington's Distillery District, claims the spot of the ninth Kentucky distillery overall and the first craft distillery since opening in the late 2000s.

"We actually believe in the art of making spirits the old fashioned way," said James Gerard, brand ambassador for Barrel House.

Since its opening, Gerard said the bourbon industry has exploded, with multiple other craft distilleries also opening in Lexington.

Signs of slowing

Last week, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman announced its plans to cut 12% of its workforce and close its Louisville cooperage, raising questions about the future of the industry.

Data released in October by the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America revealed a 3.9% drop in spirits sales in 2024.

Kevin Stinnett, owner of 'The Bourbon Flight', a publication based in Lexington, said economic factors could be contributing to the decline in consumption.

"When you go out to eat and you're picking between a $14 bourbon or a $2 beer, it's not a hard choice if you're watching your money," he said.

In December, Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers Association, spoke with LEX 18 about looming tariffs under the incoming Trump administration and the impact they could have on the $9 billion industry in Kentucky.

"We've grown for another year. We have more distilleries crafting more of the world's greatest bourbon in more Kentucky counties and attracting more tourists than ever before. But there are headwinds," Gregory said.

The combination of factors is enough to draw national attention to the bourbon world.

What does it mean for distillers?

Stinnett said while the industry has a solid foundation, there may be some thinning out in the near future, specifically among craft distilleries.

"Tourism is way up, and that's driving a lot of the growth right now. Is there a lot of bourbon out there? Absolutely. These craft distillers are the ones you'll see have to make the decision; do we keep operating? Do we sell to someone else? Or do we weather the storm?," Stinnett said.

He added that slowing demand with a growing supply could also mean lower prices for consumers in the future.

Regardless, he believes the industry is resilient.

"I think they'll be around a long time, because the spirit of the entrepreneur that goes into the bourbon industry has to be high," he said.

Gerard said he doesn't like to think the bourbon boom is winding down.

"In my perspective, I don't want to say that the bourbon boom is coming to an end. I think that's very doom and gloom, in my opinion," he said. "I do think there's gonna be a little bit of a reset. I think that ones that got into the game for a quick buck are gonna get a little bit more squeezed, and [more] pressure. Us, what I call purists, who really believe in making spirits, I think we're in here for the long haul."

