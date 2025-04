HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Isaiah House is asking the community for supply donations as the organization is experiencing a critical water and resource shortage amid the flooding in Kentucky.

Officials detailed that the organization specifically needs the following donations:

Bottled water (cases)

Gallon jugs of water

Hygiene wipes and hand sanitizers

Paper products (plates, napkins, cups, forks, spoons, and more.)

Donations can be dropped off at 1090 Industry Road in Harrodsburg.