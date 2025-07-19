Isaiah House raises awareness and funds through 5K at Coldstream Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Isaiah House is lacing up for more than just a race in Lexington. The organization is raising awareness and funds through a 5K at Coldstream Park, with leaders saying events like this are critical to keeping their mission alive.

The Hope and Healing 5K kicked off at 8 a.m. with runners, walkers, and even dogs joining in on the fun to support Isaiah House, an organization that helps those suffering from substance abuse.

The fundraiser comes at a crucial time for the organization, which has been cut millions of dollars in assistance in the first six months of this year.

"It's really emotional for me, but a good emotional, very proud, very happy that so many people have come out to support us and not just support us but support our clients," Kara Ball, the chief development officer at Isaiah House, said.

The strong community turnout highlighted the widespread impact of addiction issues.

"That's huge for us. It just goes to show you that addiction really affects so many people and touches so many lives," Ball added.

Isaiah House leaders expressed gratitude to all participants who crossed the finish line, noting that their support directly helps the organization continue its mission of providing substance abuse treatment and recovery services.