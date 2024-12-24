'It becomes more dire': Sex trafficking increases in winter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington nonprofit, Natalie's Sisters, helps victims of sex trafficking. They say in the colder months, they see an uptick in women needing help.

"It's more of a life or death situation so that makes the ladies more desperate," said social worker Devon Penn.

Director Jani Lewis said women come in needing food, blankets, and cold weather gear. She said the winter weather forces women into desperation.

"These ladies are already unfortunately engaged in street prostitution," said Lewis. "I think it increases the frequency of what they're having to do to survive."

Donations are always welcome at the nonprofit. Penn and Lewis said if they can provide coats and gloves, that's one less thing the women have to get from their trafficker.

"A lot of them don't want to ask for help, they've got that shame," said Penn.

Signs of sex trafficking include being pressured into commercial sex, a person living where they work, and having someone in their life who controls their spending, movements, and communications.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 888-373-7888. You can call 24-7 and it's confidential.