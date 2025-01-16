'It has to be the whole community: LPD Chief Weathers talks gun violence, progress and goals for 2025

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers, community is key.

Serving as head of the department since 2018, his emphasis is on community policing, in hopes of bridging any gaps between police and the city's neighborhoods.

On Wednesday, LEX 18 met with Weathers to discuss violent crime trends in 2024. Despite the number of homicides and non-fatal shootings trending downward, Weathers said there's still not cause for celebration.

"I don't like utilizing the numbers, because to me, it dehumanizes the whole thing," Weathers said. "We're still talking about people getting shot, we're still talking about people getting murdered. I'd like to see it at zero, but that's not realistic. Am I glad it's down? Yeah. Am I totally happy about it? I can't be."

Name after name appears on the Lexington Police website, all victims of deadly violence in the city. There were 22 victims in 2024. Still, that number is down from over 40 in 2022.

"We can't sit back and relax," Weathers said. "Because again, there are so many variables out there. I don't know what's gonna cause the next thing to happen. But the people outside, the people outside in the community, they do. And I need them to call. I need them to give us information."

Weathers explained that's where community policing is key. He said building trust helps police not only prevent crime, but solve it, as people feel more comfortable to share tips with police.

He also credits organizations like One Lexington for helping to build relationships with youth in the city.

"It's not just the government that has to be involved, it has to be the whole community. The whole community has to set the standard for what type of behavior we're going to accept," Weathers said.

His goal for 2025 is to continue the mission toward a violence-free city.

"Lexington has always been a safe city, and I think it's going to continue to be a safe city. But that's up to the community," he said.

This is part one of a two-part sitdown interview with Chief Weathers. Thursday on Evening Edition, LEX 18 talks with the chief about gangs, causes of crime and policing after 2020.