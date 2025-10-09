‘It really shows the community cares’: Winchester residents donate food for hungry kids

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Winchester Police Department held its third food drive in 2 years to help combat child hunger when kids are out of school.

Clark County students go on fall break on Monday, October 13.

"It really shows the community cares, and they really care about our kids," said Capt. Steve Charles with the Winchester Police Department.

So many food items were donated that they were able to fill 500 boxes and give more than 1,000 items to the family resource staff in the schools, as well as Clark County Community Services.

Each box contains food items for three meals a day for 7 days.