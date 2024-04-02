'It sounded like a freight train': EF-1 tornado confirmed in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — About a dozen buildings were damaged in Jessamine County during Tuesday morning's confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down. Some of them partially collapsed.

It happened behind The Boot Store.

"It sounded like a freight train coming through, essentially, we saw a lot of sheet metal flying around," said Ryan Adams.

Ryan Adams owns Detail-Tech, which is off Highway 27 in Nicholasville. He took photos of the buildings around his business after the tornado damaged gas and power lines.

"I was walking by a bay door, and i saw one of our guys outside just running inside. and then the wind picked up really strong, and I saw insulation flying across the alleyway," said Peter Whitman, who works nearby.

The employees we spoke with said they were thankful no one was hurt.

Business owners did have the chance to survey the damage after police and fire crews secured the scene.