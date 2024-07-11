'It was accidental': Veridian Apartment fire caused by smoking product

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials with the Lexington Fire Department have determined the cause of last Monday’s fire that wiped out at least nine units at the Veridian Apartment Complex off Man-O-War Boulevard.

“It was on the third-floor balcony, it was an accidental cause of discarded smoking materials,” said Battalion Chief Chris Burke.

Crews needed several hours to get this fire under control, and it took manpower from two station houses. No one was injured, and Chief Burke believes the top floor and outdoor origin played a role in allowing residents to get out safely.

“It didn’t actually breach the apartment until later on,” he explained of how the fire progressed.

“It was dry, it was hot and there were wind gusts of 13 mph steady, and gusts up to who-knows-how-much,” Chief Burke stated. “Just a combination of everything at the same time,” he continued.

What was a preventable accident led to at least nine units being total losses and leaving dozens of people without a home and any personal property that was damaged or destroyed.

“Just be cognizant of what you’re doing in a dry environment,” Chief Burke stressed when using tobacco, firepits, or anything else that can turn a spark into a devastating fire.

Burke said they were able to draw their conclusion on the cause based on eyewitness accounts, video, fire patterns, and how it spread.