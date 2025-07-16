'It was like a dream': Somerset man wins $150,000 on Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket

(LEX 18) — A Somerset man is celebrating a big win after he purchased a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off that resulted in a $150,000 prize.

The Kentucky Lottery detailed that Charles Amburgey recently bought a $10 King Crossword ticket from a vending machine at the Speedway on South Highway 27 in Somerset.

"At first, I thought I'd won $100. Then I thought I'd won $50,000. It wasn't until the next morning that I realized I had actually won $150,000," Amburgey told lottery officials. "It was like a dream."

Amburgey and his family drove to lottery headquarters where he received a check for $108,000 after taxes, officials added.

"The night before, I donated to a charity, and the next morning, I received a Bible verse that said, 'Those who bless will be blessed.' An hour later, I found out I had won," he shared.

Amburgey told officials that he plans on using the prize money to buy land and upgrade his family's housing situation.

The Speedway that sold the winning ticket is set to receive $1,500.

