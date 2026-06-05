'It was my castle': After Clay City man loses uninsured home to fire, community steps in to help

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Clay City man lost the home he spent nearly five years building to a fire this week. Now, a local contractor's team is stepping in to help him start over.

Chad Casebolt told LEX 18 that he was using a grinder behind a bathtub Tuesday night when insulation caught fire. The flames spread through the walls and ceiling within minutes, destroying the home he had built to be near his children. Casebolt said he has no insurance on the home.

"It came up through the wall and it went through that ceiling as fast as you can run. I've never seen anything like it myself, and I said, 'Well, what in the world is going on?' And, well, that's what happened," Casebolt said.

Casebolt said the loss represents years of work and savings.

"For me it was probably three years of time because I would save money and build as I went, and it…it was my castle, that's the way I look at it," Casebolt said.

With little left, Casebolt reached out for help clearing the rubble, not for a handout.

"He was looking for somebody that would help him clean up the mess and he wasn't looking for a handout. He just wanted someone that would take care of the rubble so that he could start over again," Martin Tipton said.

Tipton, who owns a construction company, gave up his day off along with his crew. They arrived with an excavator and a truck to begin clearing the site. The crew is taking salvageable material from the debris, and any money recovered will go back to Casebolt.

"It's a good opportunity to show him that he's welcome in the community and we're glad to have him and hope that this gives him a hand up," Tipton said.