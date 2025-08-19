'It's a blessing': Shelby County man wins $1 million on Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off

(LEX 18) — A Bagdad, Kentucky man is celebrating a huge win after the purchase of a $20 Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket led him to a $1 million win.

Kentucky Lottery officials detailed that the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, explained that he doesn't usually play scratch-offs, however, he went to store and played the Feelin' Like A Million Bucks Scratch-off. He didn't win on that ticket.

The man went back to the store the next day to play his numbers on the lottery's draw games for that day. He purchased another Feelin' Like A Million Bucks Scratch-off ticket, officials reported.

"I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I usually check my tickets on the machine, but this time I scratched it off and saw the million-dollar prize.”

His ticket matched the number two in the last row to win the game’s top prize.

Officials added that he signed the ticket and went home to put it in his safe.

The winner, officials reported, decided to take the lump sum payment of $700,000 rather then receiving $50,000 per year for 20 years. After taxes, he took home nearly $500,000.

The Shelby County man said he doesn't have any immediate plans for the winnings and he will put it in the bank for now.

"I needed this win," he said. “It’s a blessing.”

Convenient No. 40 in Shelbyville will receive $7,000 for selling the winning ticket, according to lottery officials.

"I love that store, and I'm glad they get something out of this too," he added.