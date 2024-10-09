'It’s a miracle': Dog wounded in shooting faces long road ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Several months ago the Lexington Humane Society took in a dog after it underwent multiple surgeries after being shot. A burglar allegedly entered its owner’s home and shot the dog three times.

“Cooper, having been shot three times, his legs were absolutely destroyed, it tore through muscle. shattered some bone,” said Katy Stoess, the Special Events Planner for the Humane Society. “He's had his back leg amputated, and they’re trying to save his front leg because it's on the same side."

Cooper has a very long road to recovery, but Stoess has also been told there’s a 70-80% chance of success. Those odds might not be as high if not for the kindhearted souls who have given Cooper a foster home in which to rehabilitate and recover.

“Obviously at the shelter we do our best to make the animals happy and comfortable,” Stoess stated. “But in cases like Cooper's, he needs to be out of the shelter to recover in a comfortable home, that is quiet, where there’s not a lot of dogs to stress him out more than he needs to be. Foster parents are invaluable in situations like this."

Stoess said Animal Care and Control is handling the investigation, and hopes to track down a suspect.

It will be weeks before they’ll know if another amputation is necessary. Cooper is being seen weekly by veterinarians, but none of it has broken his kind disposition.

“…When we see him, he's still wagging his tail, has a smile on his face, happy to see everyone, ”Stoess said, through a smile of her own. “He's a trooper. Has the best disposition of any dog ever, especially one on this situation."

Eventually, Cooper will need a “forever home,” but LHS won’t be able to put him up for adoption until he’s recovered.

“The fact that he's still with us is a miracle,” Stoess said.

Katy said community members might have a chance to meet Cooper at this Sunday’s LHS Bark Bash event from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Moondance Amphitheatre, if he’s feeling up to it.

You can also make a donation to Cooper’s care by visiting Lexington Humane Society on Facebook.