'It's a tropical dream': Ale-8, Kentucky State partner for new seasonal pawpaw flavor

(LEX 18) — A taste of the tropics has arrived on Kentucky shelves with the launch of a new limited-edition Ale-8-One flavor featuring the state's native pawpaw fruit.

Ale-8 and Kentucky State University celebrated their partnership with tropical pawpaw floats at a special event Monday.

"It's a tropical dream, believe it or not," said Katrisha Waldridge, an alumna of Kentucky State, as she tasted the drink.

The new beverage flavor hits stores across Kentucky this week, featuring notes of banana, mango and pineapple.

"If there's a lot of excitement, that also means it's going to run out faster, so make sure you get in there quickly," said Kevin Price, Ale-8-One Chief Marketing Officer.

"The taste of pawpaw is very special and very unique, and I think people are really going to take to it," said Rep. Ryan Dotson, who represents Clark County and parts of Fayette County.

The fruit has deep historical roots; Thomas Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, and Native Americans were all fans.

In the modern era, leaders from both Ale-8 and Kentucky State say the collaboration highlights the university's innovative Pawpaw Research Project, the only full-time pawpaw research program in the world.

"We really are small, but we're mighty," Waldridge said. "And the things we do that come from this farm itself are amazing. We're always boots on the ground, but we don't get a lot of that recognition, and this is going to put us in the spotlight to let us know all great things are coming from Kentucky State University."

The celebration of the "Kentucky banana" continues with Kentucky State University's fifth International Pawpaw Conference scheduled for September 9 through 11 in Frankfort.

