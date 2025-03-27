'It's all nerves': Lexington businesses embrace the stress ahead of Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Going about business as usual is easier said than done for a Kentucky merch store in the month of March.

“It's all nerves, it is absolutely all nerves,” said Rick Paynter, owner of The Kentucky Store. “We beat Tennessee twice this year. I don't know if we have the steam in us but I'm hoping and praying that Pope comes through for us.

Despite the anxiety, the tees kept printing at The Kentucky Shop, and Paynter mustered some positivity.

“The 3s have to rain down a little bit, and I think we have the right guys to do it,” said Paynter. “Brea, he’s coming into his own now and I think they’re gonna step up and take home the W.”

Downtown, VisitLEX handed out buttons for the KHSAA Sweet 16, but that did little to curb the stress of the NCAA Sweet 16.

Visitor center supervisor Abigail Waldron said, “It's hard to beat a team three times, but if there's a team to do it, it's this team.”

With the hysteria comes hope. Kentucky Branded ordered just a few dozen Sweet 16 shirts to start and quickly realized they’d need closer to 300 shirts before Friday’s game.

“You can tell people are really excited and they really love this team, so it's impacted sales here,” said Sara McDaniel, marketing manager.

Businesses across the Bluegrass are seizing this Wildcats run, stress and all. At DV8 Kitchen, manager Michael Harper debuted the latest menu item, a Weetabix cinnamon roll.

Weetabix became the number one selling cereal on Amazon after UK player Amari Williams said that’s what he ate before the Cats win over Illinois.

“Weetabix has become insanely popular and we wanted to energize our UK fans like it energized Amari,” said Harper.

Maybe some Weetabix is all BBN needs to calm the nerves before Kentucky’s third and most important matchup with Tennessee Friday.

“I am a true blue fan, born and raised in Lexington,” said Harper. “Go Cats, we're gonna stomp Tennessee.”