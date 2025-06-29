'It's an incredible calling;' Catching up with Father Jim

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Father Jim Sichko, a priest with the Diocese of Lexington and traveling missionary of mercy, caught up with LEX18 on Friday.

"It's an incredible calling, it's an exciting calling, it's a very spontaneous calling, one that has me traveling throughout the world," said Father Jim.

Father Jim reflected on what led him to priesthood.

"Every day in first, second and third grade I would come home and I would pretend I was a priest and celebrate mass in the living room," said Father Jim.

He said he even told his classmates he wanted to be the pope.

"That was before we had an American pope or we even dreamed of having an American pope"

Instead, Father Jim said he went to music school as a vocalist. But he said, something wasn't quite right. His teacher knew it too.

"She asked me what was wrong and I said I didn't want to do this anymore and she said what do you want to do, and I said I want to be a priest, and she said go and do it and stop wasting my time, she walked off the stage and I never saw her again," said Father Jim.

Fast forward to now - he's met people from all walks of life. Often he connects with people through social media.

"It's a very unique avenue and platform, and it has its strengths and it has its weaknesses, just like anything so I play on the strengths of social media," said Father Jim.

Father Jim promotes his positive work throughout the community; our LEX18 cameras have seen Father Jim in nearly every nook of Kentucky.

"We all can make a difference, isn't that the truth and in this world of negativity, that seems to prevail, there is hope," said Father Jim. "You never become poor by being kind, you don't lose anything by being kind, you only gain."