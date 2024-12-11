'It's apocalyptic': Pepperdine student from Lexington describes California wildfire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A wildfire in Malibu, California, prompted shelter-in-place protocol at Pepperdine University on Tuesday.

Lexington native Dan Whitaker is a junior there. He tells LEX 18 that he and his roommate helped students evacuate early Tuesday morning from their residence hall to the library.

"I just started hearing a lot of running and yelling and I went outside to check and the skies were completely red and smoke everywhere," said Whitaker. "It was just like ash flying everywhere."

The wildfire spanned more than 3,000 acres as of Tuesday night. So far in 2024, more than one million acres have burned in California.

By comparison in 2023, 325,000 acres burned. Whitaker said as a Kentuckian, it's been surreal to see.

"Apocalyptic is the best way to put it, almost dystopian, you step outside and it looks like a wasteland," said Whitaker.

Pepperdine President Jim Gash released a statement Tuesday, emphasizing that the safety of students, staff, and faculty remained a top priority.

"As we emerge from this challenge, we will remain rooted in faith, leaning on one another, and serving our Malibu community together with God's help," said Gash.

Tuesday classes were canceled, and finals were postponed.