'It's been like a nightmare': Family of 10 loses house in weekend fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A family of 10 lost their house in a fire early Sunday morning on Tanforan Drive in Lexington.

Raquel Lara Rojo told LEX 18 her 16-year-old son alerted the rest of the family that the house was up in flames. She has five kids, ages 2-17.

"It's been rough, it's been like a nightmare," said Lara. "It's going to take awhile, getting back on our feet."

The back of the house caught fire, and it quickly spread. Incredibly, all of the Lara family and their dog were uninjured.

"We have to have faith in Him all the time, even in this worst time, we have to be thankful because we are alive," said Lara.

The Lara family wants to thank every community member who has stepped up. She said they are leaning on their faith.

"I think God has a reason for what we've been through, why this happened to us, but I'm going to still believe in Him," said Lara.

If you'd like to help, click here for the family's GoFundMe.