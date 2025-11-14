'It's driving us crazy:' Search for 13-year-old Wynter Wagoner stretches into fourth week

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The ongoing search for 13-year-old Wynter Wagoner, who disappeared from Rockcastle County, has stretched into its fourth week. Wagoner was last seen on October 14 around the small community of Orlando.

Her aunt, Haley Whitehead, says the hardest part is not knowing where she is, and if she's okay.

"It's driving us crazy and our minds are ... they've been to the darkest corners because anything is possible," she said.

According to Whitehead, Wagoner had been living with a foster family and had recently been forced to change schools.

"She was having a little trouble at school, the past couple of months especially," she said. "She got put into an alternative school and the day she went missing was her second day in that school."

Whitehead thinks it's possible that that change could have been a catalyst for this. Wagoner wasn't happy there, Whitehead said, and this wouldn't be the first time she's expressed her unhappiness with her current situation, be it school or at home.

Whitehead frequently hosted her niece at her home over the years, even taking her on vacation with the family. She was very close with her cousin, Whitehead's daughter, and the two are only 11 months apart in age.

The family have been in conversations about the possibilities, possibilities that concern Whitehead as time without hearing from Wagoner or answers from law enforcement stretches on.

"it kind of feels like it's losing steam as far as people looking for her. like they were in the beginning," she said. "We really don't know what to do."

A prayer vigil is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at the God's Refuge Church in East Bernstadt.