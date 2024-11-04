'It’s heartwarming': Former Secretary of State Bob Babbage discusses early voting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For someone who has devoted his professional life to politics, and more specifically, a good chunk of it to state elections, the turnout for early voting in Kentucky warmed Bob Babbage’s heart.

“It's an extraordinary early turnout. And it says a lot to people's commitment to exercising their right to vote,” the former Kentucky Secretary of State said from his home on Monday morning.

More than three-fourths of a million Kentuckians used the early voting process, with north of 200,000 doing so in-person on each of Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of last week.

Babbage said the top of the ticket is always the primary motivating factor, but in Kentucky this year, there were some other items that have galvanized voters.

“The amendments probably did draw people in very much so and the Lexington vote for or against the parks tax is drawing people,” Babbage explained, before noting several close races for House and Senate seats.

“There’s about 10 really good legislative races, mostly in the triangle of northern Kentucky, Lexington and Louisville,” he said.

That triangle is the state’s most densely populated area, so it makes sense that the voting numbers would be higher there. But regardless of the reason, the big turnout is the story, for Babbage, not necessarily the reason for said turnout.

“For all of the concern about democracy and atrophy of interest or participation, we're on track for some pretty good numbers,” he stated. “They (the early voting numbers) were surprising to an extent and very heartwarming. It’s a good sign."

Babbage said the process of registering voters is much easier these days, which is helping, and the early voting option is beginning to take flight as well.

“They're getting used to this early vote but can still vote on Election Day if you like that tradition,” he said.

*Bob Babbage will be a part of LEX 18’s Election Day coverage beginning on LEX 18 News at noon on Tuesday.