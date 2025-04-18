'It's just like we don't have the help we did': High Bridge residents hoping for help in flood cleanup

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One of the biggest needs for residents on Dix Drive in the High Bridge community is helping hands. Cindy Lane says things were different in previous floods.

“It's just like we don't have the help we did,” she said. “In the 2021 flood, we had all kinds of help, and it wasn't FEMA. It was just people.”

LEX 18 News first met Lane on April 8, where she discussed her rescue from the rising floodwaters. This week, she shared more about the damage she’s seen now that the waters have receded.

“It's bad and it's sad cause a lot of people lost a lot more than we did,” Lane said. “They lost their homes.”

The American Red Cross has been on the ground giving out meals and dropping off supplies in High Bridge. However, community members say they need more help for cleanup.

At the same time, they’re also worried about more people driving down the one-lane road who may be trying to see the damage for themselves, or even take advantage of the flood victims’ property.

“I ran into the sheriff last night after somebody,” said Lane. “Nobody should come down that road, we know who's home and who's not.”

There’s a long road ahead for many, but Lane wanted to also send a message to the team that brought her to safety.

“I really would like to say that uh the rescue team, John and the firemen and the Humane Society, man, they were heroes, and they never get thanked enough. They really saved our lives. It takes a good kind of person to do the jobs they do.”

“I just want things to get back – I want to get back in my bed.”

