'It's my whole life, really:" Danville man in kidney failure looking for living donor

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — At the Kroger in Danville, Store Manager Greg Dean has a connection with the community and his customers.

"It's my whole life really, when people ask about hobbies I say I work and go to church, that's basically all I do," he said on Friday.

Dean jokes that he also has another, part-time job: staying alive. Dean is in stage five kidney failure due to a lifelong battle with diabetes, and he spends hours each week on dialysis.

He's on the transplant list at the University of Cincinnati, and he's in need of a living donor.

"I have basically exhausted all my living donor options. My family has been tested, my church members have been tested, here at Kroger, too, and I haven't found a match. I've been on the list close to 5 years already," Dean said.

A sign is even posted at the Customer Service Desk, with a phone number to set up testing to see if you may be a match. Dean needs someone with B- or O- blood.

Despite it all, his faith is still holding strong.

"If I went through this process without faith of any type it would just be a hopeless matter, but having that faith that a living donor may come or I get off the transplant list, having that faith allows me to live each day."

If you are interested and looking for more information, contact Dean's mother, Ruby, at 502-553-7051. To set up testing, contact the Health Cincinnati Transplant Center at 866-615-3441.