'It’s nonstop': Lexington nonprofit law firm sees rise in immigrant clients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A nonprofit law firm in Lexington has seen a massive increase of immigrant clients seeking legal advice in the last six months.

"People are saying hey can I be seen by you all tomorrow, and right now we're booked out through September,” said Mizari Suarez, executive director of the Neighbors Immigration Clinic.

She said since January, they receive 40 to 50 calls a day. Her team of two serves 26 counties.

"There's very few nonprofits in the state of Kentucky, there's very few immigration private attorneys that are doing this work and a lot of times immigration is such a very complex piece of law, it's up there with tax law it's very complicated and it's changing, we're seeing that it's changing every day now," said Suarez.

She said the goal of the clinic is to educate others about the immigrant communities in Kentucky and to make sure immigrants know their rights.

They also help verify ICE activity when tips come in. She says tips must be reported in the first-person, not from relative or friend.

"When Joe Smith takes it upon himself to say hey ICE is in town, what ends up happening is creating fear among communities," said Suarez.

She said immigrants make up nearly 6% of Kentucky’s work force.

“It's impacting people that are our neighbors, it's impacting people that serve our food, it's impacting people that work in the horse industry and things that keep Kentucky going," said Suarez.

Neighbors Immigration Clinic now has a hotline to report ICE activity in the commonwealth. Her team will then review and verify tips. The number is 859-287-4316. You can call or text Sunday through Monday from 5 am to 9 pm.