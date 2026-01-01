Father of Rockcastle teen found after missing for more than 2 months speaks out

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky father's two-month nightmare ended Friday when his missing 13-year-old daughter was found safe in Maryland, nearly 500 miles from where she disappeared.

Wynter Wagoner was discovered in a Silver Spring home after police received a tip that the missing teen might be in Montgomery County, Maryland. Officers working with U.S. Marshals and the Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office went to a home on Dalewood Drive, where they found Wynter along with 37-year-old Christian Delgado.

"I just started bawling when she called me that night and I couldn't really honestly believe it was her and it was just overwhelming," Dusty Wagoner said.

The break in the case came when someone in the house noticed Wynter looked very young and helped her contact her family.

"I guess they had snuck off to the side and she did call me and Haley, and we contacted the (US) Marshals immediately and it all took place from there," Dusty Wagoner said.

Wynter was last seen in Orlando, Kentucky. Her father described the months of searching as torment.

"It's torment, you know, it's all you can focus on. It's all you directed all your energy to," Wagoner said.

Dusty Wagoner believes Delgado deliberately concealed his actions and poses a danger to other children.

"He hid her for two months and he hid her for a reason. Not only that, but he took the steps to make sure that his car wasn't seen coming up to the house to pick her up. So in my mind this guy knew what he was doing, and I think he is a danger to society and other children. He gets what he deserves," Wagoner said.

Delgado will be extradited to Kentucky to face kidnapping charges. His request for bond in Maryland was denied Monday.

"I mean, you can look at my daughter and tell she is not 18 years old, you know, and her mindset, her mentality and all that should have been a dead giveaway for this guy. So I don't feel sorry for him," Wagoner said.

After months of fear, the family is finally finding hope. Wynter is expected to be reunited with her family within days.

"I have spoke to the DCBS workers and she should be in town today or tomorrow and she'll be reunited with her family, so we're looking forward to that," Wagoner said.