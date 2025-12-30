New details emerge in Wynter Wagoner kidnapping case

(LEX 18) — LEX 18 obtained an arrest warrant that revealed new details in the reported kidnapping of Rockcastle County teen Wynter Wagoner and the man accused of kidnapping her in October, 37-year-old Christian Delgado.

According to the warrant filed by the Rockcastle County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred on Oct. 14, when Delgado allegedly kidnapped Wagoner from her home.

A Rockcastle County detective stated that on Oct. 14 Wagoner was reported missing by her foster parent. The foster family was unable to locate her and no one had witnessed the child leave the residence, the complaint read.

Covering Kentucky Wynter Wagoner's family relieved after teen was found safe in Maryland Rosemary Kelley

Neighbors were interviewed and no one witnessed Wagoner leave the residence or pass by their properties. The complaint states numerous searches were conducted in the area, which were unsuccessful in locating Wagoner.

The detective learned that Wagoner "planned on running away for several weeks," the report detailed. On, Dec. 26, Wagoner reportedly called an aunt and provided her location in Maryland. The U.S. Marshals were contacted and they responded to the home, where they located Wagoner.

According to the warrant, Delgado admitted to authorities that he met Wagoner online and drove from Florida to Kentucky to get her. He then reportedly drove back to Florida before ultimately taking her to his home in Maryland.

Delgado was arrested on a warrant issued Dec. 26. The warrant shows Delgado is charged with kidnapping a minor.