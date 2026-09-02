Jackson County Food Pantry expands to serve growing number of families facing food insecurity

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — The Jackson County Food Pantry has opened a new facility to meet a growing demand for food assistance, with Christian Appalachian Project leaders saying the organization now serves thousands of families each year.

Christian Appalachian Project President and CEO Jennifer Stolo said the pantry has grown significantly since it was founded nearly 40 years ago.

"The Jackson County Food pantry started in 1986, and it's grown to what we see it is today," Stolo said.

That growth reflects a deepening need across the county.

"1 in 5 residents here in Jackson County have food insecurity, and so having a pantry that was serving 200, then 400, then 600, and now seeing that we're serving 6000 and soon to be 9000 a year," Stolo said.

The need extends to children at McKee Elementary, where 80% of students receive free or reduced-price lunches. State Representative and Principal Timmy Truett said food insecurity is something he sees every day.

"As a principal, that's something you see daily, making sure our kids are eating. My staff go above and beyond to make sure we've got food, but it's nice for the parents to have the ability to come in and get the food they need because, you know, food insecurity can hit everybody," Truett said.

Truett said the community's response to the need has crossed political lines.

"We've got to take care of our people whether they're blue, red, doesn't matter," Truett said.

Gov. Andy Beshear echoed that sentiment, pointing to state-level efforts to address hunger.

"No child should go to school hungry. No seniors should go to bed hungry. That's why we've pushed really hard in Frankfort for more dollars for senior meals, for more dollars for food pantries," Beshear said.

People from all over Kentucky came together to celebrate the new facility and the shared purpose behind it.

For coordinator Jenny Parker, the pantry carries deep personal meaning. Her mother volunteered there for more than 40 years, and that legacy is now part of the new space.

"My mother Joyce Marks was involved with this pantry for over 40 years dedicated to making a difference in the lives of others," Parker said.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said the expansion reflects both an immediate obligation and a longer-term goal.

"We're working towards a world where food pantries aren't a necessity, but until that day comes, we have an obligation to make sure that there's food on the shelves and that families are served and kids don't go hungry," Coleman said.

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv