LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This Saturday, June 7th, is the 4th annual Swahili Day in Lexington.

Elisha Mutayongwa with the Marafiki Center visited LEX 18 News at Sunrise to talk about the event.

The event is free, family-friendly, and celebrates the diverse cultures of Africans living in Lexington.

It's happening at BCTC Newtown Campus from 4 to 9 p.m.