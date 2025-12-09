Jarrett's Joy Cart celebrates 25 years of holiday shop at Galisano Children's Hospital

(LEX 18) — A Central Kentucky 13-year-old's mission to bring joy to hospitalized children is still touching lives, 25 years after he started an annual holiday tradition.

Jarrett's Joy Cart is celebrating its 25th annual Holiday Store at Galisano Children's Hospital, where volunteers spent Tuesday preparing presents for a very special delivery to young patients and their families.

The project began with Jarrett Mynear, who battled cancer for most of his childhood but never let his illness stop him from spreading joy to those around him. More than two decades ago, he started Jarrett's Joy Cart to give toys to kids at the hospital.

"It's so impactful, because we talk about Jarrett's mission all the time," said Abby Smith, a University of Kentucky sophomore.

Smith wasn't even born when Jarrett started this mission 26 years ago, but she knows all about him through her involvement with Dance Blue at UK. She's one of many volunteers helping with the annual Jarrett's Joy Cart Holiday Shop.

"It changes your perspective. It gives you a nuanced perspective of what it means to spread joy, and what it truly means to be grateful," Smith said.

Jennifer Mynear, Jarrett's mother, says the shop fulfills her late son's goal.

"It's exactly what Jarrett had wanted. His vision was to let kids get that feel of what it's like to give back," Jennifer said.

What makes this holiday shop unique is that children aren't choosing gifts for themselves. Instead, they're able to pick out presents for their family members for free. Volunteers then wrap the gifts so they're ready for their loved ones.

"It is so magical, and it doesn't matter if they're a teen or young child, they're so methodical at going through everything, and very intentional in what they do," Jennifer said.

Jarrett died from cancer at 13 years old, but volunteers say his legacy lives on. They see it in action when kids shop for their families.

"Cause they're so joyful, to get to share that with their families is amazing," Smith said.

People can help Jarrett's Joy Cart all year long by donating time, money or toys.

