LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A thank you came with a turkey for Lexington police.

Jeff Ruby's restaurant handed out turkeys to 100 Lexington police officers on Monday ahead of Thanksgiving, continuing a tradition that recognizes first responders who serve even through the holidays.

"These guys and ladies, they work so hard to keep us safe, and this is just a way for us to give back and just say thank you for everything that you do and to make Thanksgiving just to take one little thing off of their plate by providing some essentials for Thanksgiving. It's just a token of appreciation," Dillon Ruby said.

Ruby is the executive vice president of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment.

"Community means we're we're all in it together," Ruby said.

The tradition began in 2015 as a way to show gratitude to first responders. But for the luxury steakhouse, the turkeys are just one way of saying thank you.

"Thank you for your sacrifices. We know it's not easy, even though it is a holiday, it's still another day in the office for a lot of these individuals. So it's something that we're grateful to have," Ruby said.

For Lexington police, that support continues beyond the holidays.

"We're very thankful in Lexington that the community shows support for our agency, uh, public safety in general, but our community many, many times stand up with us and show their support whenever we're going through difficult times," said LPD Sergeant and PIO Bige Towery.

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