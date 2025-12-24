Jeffersontown Police, KSP and DEA seize over 55 pounds of methamphetamine disguised as gifts

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jeffersontown Police, alongside Kentucky State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration, seized more than 55 pounds of suspected methamphetamine disguised as Christmas presents.

The agency reported in a Tuesday press release that 23-year-old Jacob Talamantes of Nebraska was arrested on December 22 during a narcotics investigation in the 11500 block of the Bluegrass Parkway.

Police report that a K9 alerted authorities of the presence of narcotics inside a vehicle Talamantes had attempted to walk away from. When officials searched the vehicle, they found multiple boxes containing the bags of drugs wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper.

Talamantes later told police that he was traveling from Iowa, and intended to traffic the drugs.

"No amount of festive wrapping can disguise the harm these drugs inflict on families and communities," Chief Richard Sanders said in the release. "The coordinated efforts of partner agencies ensured these holiday-wrapped packages never reached the streets."

Talamantes is currently charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), but additional charges are expected.