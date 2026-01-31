Jeffersonville teen arrested and charged with arson, terroristic threatening, assault

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Montgomery County teen has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes for an incident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 25.

According to a Saturday morning Facebook post by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Zachary Scott allegedly assaulted residents in their own home, destroyed their property, and then set multiple fires inside of the home.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene in Jeffersonville before arresting Scott. According to the post, deputies entered the home and helped extinguish the flames. However, one deputy did receive minor injuries from the event and was treated by the Montgomery County Fire & EMS.

Scott is being held at the Montgomery County Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

He has been charged with arson in the second degree, terroristic threatening in the third degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, and assault in the fourth degree.

"We are thankful for the quick response of Fire & EMS and are grateful no serious injuries were reported," the post writes.