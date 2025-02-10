Jeffersonville woman claims $1 million prize on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off

(LEX 18) — A Kentucky woman is celebrating a $1 million lottery prize after a craving for ice cream resulted in the victory, officials with the Kentucky Lottery announced.

Officials detailed that the Jeffersonville woman, who wants to remain anonymous, went to grab a Dairy Queen Blizzard and decided to stop at Mt. Sterling Shell.

She purchased a $20 Kentucky Jackpot ticket from the store and began to scratch the ticket in her car, revealing a "win" symbol, which officials reported indicated a $1 million prize.

“I scratched it from left to right,” she said. “I thought, ‘well I won my $20 back.’ I thought it was $100 at first but then I saw the comma, so there was more. I noticed the smaller zeroes and knew it was a big one.”

A scan of the card by the clerk confirmed the big win, according to officials. She then went to the lottery headquarters where she chose to take the lump sum payment of $680,000, receiving a check for $489,600 after taxes.

“It happened for a reason,” her fiancé said. “It’s a blessing.”

The woman, and her fiancé, are excited to pay medical bills and become debt free, officials noted.

Mt. Sterling Shell will receive $6,000 for selling the winning ticket.