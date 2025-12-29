Jerry Gumm leads Richmond Road Baptist Church service for first time since July 13 shooting

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — Jerry Gumm stepped back into his role as pastor at Richmond Road Baptist Church on Sunday afternoon for the first time since July 13 shooting that resulted in the death of two women.

Pastor Gumm has preached there for 54-year and Dec. 28 marks his first service since the tragic incident that killed two people and injured two others, including Gumm himself.

Star Jones, Gumm's daughter, expressed relief at seeing her father back in his familiar role.

"I'm glad he is back. It feels a little bit normal," Jones said.

Gumm had been hospitalized and in rehabilitation for over 140 days, recovering from a gunshot wound and pneumonia. Despite the long road to recovery, he expressed gratitude for the community support that sustained the church in his absence.

Covering Kentucky Pastor Jerry Gumm returns home after being injured in church shooting Lauren Minor

"The blessings have almost overcome the tragedy of it," Gumm said.

However, the shooting's impact extends beyond physical injuries. Church attendance declined as some members struggle to return to the scene of the tragedy.

"Our congregation did fall off. Some people still can't come back," Gumm said.

The Gumm family continues to grieve profound losses from that July day. Jones lost her sister Christina Combs in the shooting. Her brother-in-law Randy was also shot and is learning to live without his wife.

"Randy is dealing with a lot, because him and Christina were soulmates. So he has to learn how to live without her," Jones said.

For Gumm, the return to preaching also means continuing to process his own devastating loss. His wife, 72-year-old Beverly Gumm, was killed in the shooting.

"She had a memory. My what a memory…..what a wonderful person I lost….. The finest woman ever knew…… bar none," Gumm said.

Despite the personal tragedy, Gumm remains committed to serving his congregation, reading through scripture and preaching his faith.

"I'm doing what I want to do. And I don't really care to do anything else beyond here," Gumm said.