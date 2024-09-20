Jessamine Co. quilt show highlights Civil War history

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The fabric of our country's history is in the spotlight this weekend during a quilt show in Jessamine County.

Members of the Jessamine Piece Quilters created the Civil War-era reproduction quilts, which will be on display Saturday at the Civil War barracks building at Camp Nelson National Monument.

Visitors can see first-hand the types of blankets soldiers made and used, as well as the quilts that would have hung outside homes on the Underground Railroad as a signal of freedom.

"The quilt patterns have been around for a couple centuries, and we're still making quilts out of these patterns," said Beth Tibbitts of the Jessamine Piece Quilters.

"Quilting goes back through generations, for centuries, right?" said Steve Phan, a park ranger. "The soldiers would sew often, and they'd get items from home, so it's a connection to the home front as well."

The quilt show is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Camp Nelson National Monument.

Visitors can also buy kits for $5 to create a quilt square. Proceeds benefit the Kids Cancer Alliance.