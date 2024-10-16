Jessamine Co. recognizing Kentucky Safe Schools Week

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Safe Schools Week is happening Oct. 20th to 26th, and Jessamine County School officials are recognizing the community-wide work being done to protect schools.

The week coincides with a recent uptick in threats to schools across the country and Kentucky.

Wednesday, dozens of students watched as local officials signed a proclamation for Kentucky Safe Schools Week.

"It's important that parents and everyone understand that safety starts at home, with the families and with the kids and talking to them," said Jessamine Co. Sheriff Kevin Grimes. "And then as we move forward into the schools, the kids understand that reporting things is so important."

Multiple agencies were represented, from dispatchers and firefighters to law enforcement. All showed up to show their support for the common goal of school safety.

The chief of Nicholasville police told the crowd there are nine school resources officers in 13 schools in Jessamine County, but school safety is the responsibility of the community.

That's something students at East High know too.

"It's important to have school safety, and I think it's important to feel comforted at school, and feel connected to the people around you," said sophomore Brinlee Vittito.

"I feel like we see all these things happening around us, and on the news all the time, but it's nice to know we haven't had to go through that, and it makes me confident in the system we have in place," said sophomore Lindsey Coy.

The superintendent of schools also highlighted the district tip line to report threats and incidents, as well as their emergency plans for all of the schools. In addition, she says interior and exterior doors at the district's schools are always locked.