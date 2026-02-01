Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jessamine County Animal Care & Control seeking information in dog stabbing case

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jessamine County Animal Care & Control center is seeking information in a dog stabbing case that occurred on Saturday in Nicholasville.

A social media post reveals that Jessamine County animal control responded to a call at Tates Creek Estate reporting that a dog had been stabbed multiple times.

The post states that the canine's owner was notified about the incident, however animal control did euthanize the dog due to the severity of its injuries.

Now, Jessamine County law enforcement and animal control are seeking further information about the incident.

