Jessamine County business swept away in flood waters

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. — Estes Auto Parts & Towing in Jessamine County was destroyed in Saturday's flood waters, according to the owner Timmy Estes.

"Everything we own is pretty much gone," said Estes. " My tow truck that I use to tow cars with, the cars I part out, they're all gone, we had transmissions and engines just floating down the road."

Estes says he woke up to a call this morning that the business his grandfather started in the 70s was no more. Estes is on vacation in Florida, but the community sprang into action.

"There were 25, 30 people down there clearing debris, just trying to get the water to go out, which they did, it drained like a bathtub," said Estes.

He says debris was caught up in the nearby historic bridge - a bridge he has asked city, county and state agencies multiple times for the openings over the water to be widened.

"Something needs to be done, otherwise there's going to be a lot more people this is going to be done to," said Estes.

Estes says he has insurance on the garage and truck, but aside from that, nothing. He said when he gets back into town on Tuesday, he'll have to figure out what's next.

"I guess just try to start and rebuild, try and get a truck and trailer and haul what I can out of there and restart, it's the only option I can't give up," said Estes.

The Estes family has a GoFundMe. The link to donate can be found here.