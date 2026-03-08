Jessamine County dog rescued after falling nearly 40 feet from bridge

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Jessamine County dog miraculously survived a great 40-foot fall on Friday due to a mutual aid rescue from various fire departments in the area.

According to a Facebook post by the Wilmore Fire Department, the Jessamine County Fire District put in a mutual aid request to the Highbridge area after an injured dog fell 40 feet. The dog's owners were unable to rescue the pet.

The post states that a rope rescue was necessary, so technicians from Wilmore's Special Hazards Team assisted.

"Rope rescue technicians made access to the area and began the technical rescue operation," the post said.

The Jessamine County Fire District and the Nicholasville Fire Department assisted the rescuers, safely bringing the injured dog up the bridge to its owner.

"Incidents like this are a great reminder that when emergencies happen, the priority is always the outcome—not which department is operating on the scene. Through strong partnerships and teamwork between agencies, yesterday’s rescue had a positive ending," the post stated.

See more photos from Friday's rescue below: