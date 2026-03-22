Jessamine County Fire District rescues pet beagle from 40-foot hole

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, crews with the Jessamine County Fire District rescued a pet beagle after it fell 40-feet into a cave.

According to a Facebook post by the fire district team, the incident happened at a cave off of Handys Bend Road.

"Crews sent one cave rescue personnel into the small entrance vertically, utilizing a rope system to lower," the Facebook states.

Rescues were able to make contact with the dog approximately 35 to 40 feet below the surface, rescuing the dog with a rope system.

Fortunately, neither the dog, nor the rescuers, were injured in the event.

See more photos from the rescue below.