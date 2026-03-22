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Jessamine County Fire District rescues pet beagle from 40-foot hole

Jessamine County Fire District rescues pet beagle
Jessamine County Fire District via Facebook
Jessamine County Fire District rescues pet beagle
Jessamine County Fire District rescues pet beagle
Posted

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, crews with the Jessamine County Fire District rescued a pet beagle after it fell 40-feet into a cave.

According to a Facebook post by the fire district team, the incident happened at a cave off of Handys Bend Road.

"Crews sent one cave rescue personnel into the small entrance vertically, utilizing a rope system to lower," the Facebook states.

Rescues were able to make contact with the dog approximately 35 to 40 feet below the surface, rescuing the dog with a rope system.

Fortunately, neither the dog, nor the rescuers, were injured in the event.

See more photos from the rescue below.

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18