Jessamine County increasing Narcan training during holidays

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The holidays can be tough for people struggling with addiction. That's why public health officials want to be sure people out in the community have the means to help prevent overdose deaths. The Jessamine County Health Department has been doing training on Narcan use this month hoping to save as many people as they can.

"It could be your child. It could be your sister. It could be your parent. I am all of those things," said Shauna O'Nan of the Jessamine County Health Department.

O'Nan knows the pain of addiction. She's been through recovery and is passionate about helping others in the community struggling, especially this time of year.

"We are getting together with family that we don't see all the time. We may or may not be aware if they have a substance use disorder," O'Nan said.

She's making sure to let everyone know about Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal medication. Lots of county health departments, like the one here in Jessamine County, give it out for free, just in case.

"We are trying to flood the streets with Narcan more so than the streets are flooded with drugs," O'Nan said.

Adam Downing picked some up from the Jessamine County Health Department when they were handing it out on Halloween.

"I had forgotten to take it into my house, so it just sat in my car," Downing said.

A few weeks back, Downing says he saw a truck go out of control and crash along I-75. He and a bystander rushed to help.

"Busted out the back window and was able to pull both the driver and passenger out," he said.

Downing said both the driver and the passenger were unconscious. He says he used to work in corrections and was familiar with the signs of an overdose.

"I told one of the passer-bys to go get the Narcan out of my vehicle," he said.

Downing said both the driver and passenger were revived. He still keeps some of that Narcan in his truck.

"Even though you don't think you'll ever use it, you never know. It's better to have it and not need it, than need it and not have it," he said.

Those are the kinds of stories that let people like Shauna O'Nan know their efforts are working.

"We don't have to die like that anymore. We don't have to die alone, by ourselves, and be found that way. There's this amazing medicine called Narcan and it saves people," she said.

O'Nan said community members can pick up free Narcan kits at the Jessamine County Health Department.

"We're going to get out of this by coming together as a community, standing together, keeping people from dying, and helping them heal," she said.

