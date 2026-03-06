Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jessamine County man says he's a 'walking miracle' after wife and son perform life-saving CPR

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Jessamine County man is crediting his family with saving his life after his wife and teenage son performed CPR during a heart attack.

Shawn Murphy suffered a heart attack at home in October. His wife and teenage son performed CPR until paramedics arrived, following instructions from a 911 dispatch operator who talked them through the process. Paramedics and doctors at Baptist Health then took over his care.

Murphy said he has been told repeatedly by his doctors that he is lucky to be alive.

"Every doctor visit I've had since then they've all said, 'You're a walking miracle. You shouldn't be here.' And every time I hear it I say, 'Ok, I get it' because it brings back bad memories. But... I just thank God I'm here."

